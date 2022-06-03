This company specializes in ornate and stunning craft rug making. Serafian’s Oriental Rugs is New Mexico’s premier provider of small and large-size rugs.

They offer a whole lot more than just a large selection of rugs. They also offer rug cleaning services to keep your rug new and clear for years and years. Serafian’s can re-dye rugs, re-size them, and way more. They have been owned and operated for 30-years locally. They are one of the few that provide these rugs for consumers, most are hand woven. To stop by, visit serafians.com/.