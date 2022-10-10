The landscape of wellness in New Mexico has many moving parts. One of them is effective care for senior citizens. United Healthcare recently awarded a grant to one organization that has made it their mission to provide comprehensive solutions for seniors and their families, all under one domain.

Senior.One was created in 2017 as a one-stop shop for senior resources. The website is designed to help answer seniors’ frequently asked questions and show them a wide range of resources they might not know are available to them.

United Healthcare’s goal for the state is to focus on what the company calls the “disease of disparity.” They hope to fill in the gaps in the health care system with the collaboration of nonprofits like Senior.One.

For more information, visit uhccs.com/newmexico.