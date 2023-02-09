The Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative wants to help you, send your loved ones a special message on Valentine’s Day. As we get closer to Valentine’s Day if you’re worried about finding a gift that makes a true statement you can send a Singing Valentine.

On February 13 and 14, one of their talented quartets will go to the place of your choice, whether is your home, business, office, or restaurant to share the gift of song, in four-part harmony. For only $60, they will deliver a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a rose, a card, and two songs anywhere in the Albuquerque Metro area, including Rio Rancho.

Surprise someone special with a unique Valentine’s serenade! Make a reservation online at www.abqvalentines.com or call 505-323-SING (7464).

