The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to invite community members to its Second Annual Foothills Ten Mile Run. The run will occur on Sunday, November 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at the Elena Gallegos Open Space area.

The trail race offers local breakfast burritos, technical long-sleeve shirts, and prize money awarded to the top five runners in the men’s category, the top five runners in the women’s category, and the first-place winner in each age group. The prizes are as follows:

$1,000 for First Place

$750 for Second Place

$500 for Third Place

$400 for Fourth Place

$350 for Fifth Place

$75 for First Place in each age group

The age groups are as follows:

15-19

20-24

25-29

30-34

35-39

40-44

45-49

50-54

55-59

60-64

65-69

70+

Space is limited to 400 runners, and the race costs $90 plus a $6.40 signup fee. To register for the race, click here. To learn more about the race, click here.