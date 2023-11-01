The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to invite community members to its Second Annual Foothills Ten Mile Run. The run will occur on Sunday, November 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at the Elena Gallegos Open Space area.
The trail race offers local breakfast burritos, technical long-sleeve shirts, and prize money awarded to the top five runners in the men’s category, the top five runners in the women’s category, and the first-place winner in each age group. The prizes are as follows:
- $1,000 for First Place
- $750 for Second Place
- $500 for Third Place
- $400 for Fourth Place
- $350 for Fifth Place
- $75 for First Place in each age group
The age groups are as follows:
- 15-19
- 20-24
- 25-29
- 30-34
- 35-39
- 40-44
- 45-49
- 50-54
- 55-59
- 60-64
- 65-69
- 70+
Space is limited to 400 runners, and the race costs $90 plus a $6.40 signup fee. To register for the race, click here. To learn more about the race, click here.