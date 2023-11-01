The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to invite community members to its Second Annual Foothills Ten Mile Run. The run will occur on Sunday, November 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at the Elena Gallegos Open Space area.

The trail race offers local breakfast burritos, technical long-sleeve shirts, and prize money awarded to the top five runners in the men’s category, the top five runners in the women’s category, and the first-place winner in each age group. The prizes are as follows:

  • $1,000 for First Place
  • $750 for Second Place
  • $500 for Third Place
  • $400 for Fourth Place
  • $350 for Fifth Place
  • $75 for First Place in each age group

The age groups are as follows:

  • 15-19
  • 20-24
  • 25-29
  • 30-34
  • 35-39
  • 40-44
  • 45-49
  • 50-54
  • 55-59
  • 60-64
  • 65-69
  • 70+

Space is limited to 400 runners, and the race costs $90 plus a $6.40 signup fee. To register for the race, click here. To learn more about the race, click here.