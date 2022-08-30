Emily Calandrelli, scientist and host of “Emily’s Wonder Lab” on Netflix, discussed sustainable options for school buses. She states that particles of “nitrous oxide” contained in the smoke produced by diesel school buses are “bad for the environment and bad for kids’ lungs.”

Nevertheless, she points out that there are more sustainable options available. Although the cleaner options are a little more expensive, propane and electric buses highly reduce nitrous dioxide emissions. “You actually reduce the nitrous oxide emissions by 96% with propane school buses,” she explains.

