Sarah Rowe is a Country music artist who is blazing trails and diving into the music scene in a major way. Rowe was born in Albuquerque and grew up West of the Manzano Mountains; she uses her county roots and upbringing to influence the music she makes today.

Rowe’s style ranges from Traditional Country to Bluegrass, Folk, Texas Country, Americana, and Southern Rock. The singer has released two songs this summer and is currently touring around the southwest.

Rowe has opened for national acts like Flatland Cavalry, Chris Cagle, the Eli Young Band, and many others. The artist’s upcoming tour dates are as follows:

September 9 – New Mexico State Fair

September 15 – Ruidoso Summer Concert Series

September 16 and 17 – Bourbon and Boots in Albuquerque

September 21 – Flatland Cavalry at the Lobo Theater

September 22 – Live W/ Bart Crow in Belen

For a full list of Sarah Rowe’s upcoming tours, click here. Rowe’s music is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.