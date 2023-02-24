Located in a historic downtown building in our state’s capital, SantaCafé has been an established Santa Fe institution for 40 years. They serve modern American cuisine on a beautiful patio where everyone gathers for great vibes, particularly in the summertime.

As a part of our Santa Fe restaurant week highlights today, we were joined in the kitchen with SantaCafé. They offer top staples that they never remove from their menu since they are well-known for those dishes. They have a great lamb dish that was made in the studio and the restaurant preparations can take days to make. SantaCafé also offers guests a lunch or dinner experience.

SantaCafé will be participating in restaurant week until March 2. For more information visit santafe.nmrestaurantweek.com.