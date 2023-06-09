The mission of the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance is to educate, engage, encourage, and celebrate LGBTQ+ inclusion, pride, and acceptance for all people. It was founded in 1993 and now, three decades later The Human Rights Alliance (HRA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary organizing the Annual Santa Fe pride festival as well as countless other successes in promoting inclusion for all.

On Tuesday this week, a national civil rights organization declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people because of the threat of violence and people living in fear after the draconian rollback of civil rights legislation around the country. The organization said many people are fleeing their homes in other states. But New Mexico was declared one of the safest states for LGBTQ people.

The Santa Fe festival parade will take place Saturday, June 24 and they will be having events all month long. You can find the calendar here.