UNM Anderson Center for Responsible Entrepreneurship has created a center for entrepreneurship in Santa Fe and northern New Mexico. Just two years ago, Santa Fe innovates was founded to support local, early-stage entrepreneurs looking to build their businesses. They created a 5-week course that’s helped a dozen entrepreneurs, and they are now partnering with other local powerhouses to ensure this program’s sustainability.

They have worked with four groups of over 50 entrepreneurs in guiding them through the 5-weeks program. The Anderson Center believes Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico can be known as a place where responsible entrepreneurs thrive. They have explored Santa Fe and northern New Mexico, and they believe there is a lot of potential in that area. They believe that is important to meet the specific needs of entrepreneurs in Sanat Fe as well as northern New Mexico and to keep them there rather than make them come to Albuquerque.

People who might be interested can visit their website. They have a list of events there. Applications are also open at santafeinnovates.com.