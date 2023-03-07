The Santa Fe Data platform is an online system that was created to utilize data to help make evidence-based decisions regarding policies, economic growth strategies, health programs and appropriations.

This organization helps leaders in the city and can also help nonprofits by providing data. Utilizing data can help tell a story, that can help you make the proper decision with equity-based.

This is a free platform that anyone can access while finding the data they need. This program is also very easy to use and understand. For more information visit santafedata.org.