Supporting the business community in our state’s capital. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was established to do just that they work to strengthen the local economy while serving as the voice of business. Tuesday, the president and CEO of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Bridget Dixon, and the economic development administrator for the city of Santa Fe Liz Camacho joined New Mexico Living to talk about ‘Feria Southside’.

Feria’ Southside is a year-round economic development initiative created by the Santa Fe Chamber to support our southside, predominantly Spanish-speaking business community. Resources in Spanish to better serve their community in a language they can understand. For more information visit santafechamber.com.