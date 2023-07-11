The upcoming Business Achievement Awards will be honoring the top achievers in business. The awards will be presented at the 2023 Awards Gala at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Pavilion.

This night of fun is unveiling the best in Santa Fe business. The 2023 Santa Fe Business Achievement Awards will be presented on Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. At the Santa Fe Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 1607 Paseo de Peralta, Suite A, Santa Fe NM 87501. Dress to impress, masquerade attire is encouraged. For more information visit santafechamber.com.