Supporting women in business, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has helped turn the Santa Fe area into one of the best places in the country to live, work, and raise a family. The chamber helps over 700 member businesses thrive, and now, they are working to highlight and support women in business.

On Thursday, November 16, the Santa Fe Chamber will be hosting a Women’s Leadership Luncheon. The event will give women in business a chance to network, connect, and support each other. The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Eldorado Hotel and Spa.

The event will include a meal, keynote speaker, panel conversation, and more. To learn more about the luncheon event, click here.

Since the luncheon often sells out, the chamber will be hosting Women Empower sessions leading up to the main event. Those will take place on November 1 and November 15. To learn more about the chamber’s upcoming events, click here.