The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Growing Up New Mexico to further some very important childcare initiatives right here in our state. Making sure our little ones get the best care possible. It’s no secret that parents want the best for their children when it comes to childcare.

The mission of the Santa Fe Chamber is to strengthen our local economy and be the voice of business in community affairs. There will be food trucks, games and giveaways for kids, community resources for caregivers, activities to do with children, education toys raffles, and prizes.

An event supporting and strengthening home-based childcare providers in the community Thursday, June 15 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. FOP on Airport Road, 3300 Calle Maria Luisa, Santa Fe, NM 87507. For more information visit santafechamber.com.