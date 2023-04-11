The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is now gearing up for the Big Business EXPO and Career Resource Fair.

The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce was established in 1882. The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce has since been the voice of the region’s business community. The Chamber has helped turn the Santa Fe area into one of the best places in the country to live, work and raise a family all while helping over 1,000 member businesses thrive.

The event will be free on Thursday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Convention Center. There will also be child care available through the EXPO. For more information visit santafechamber.com.