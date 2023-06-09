From humble beginnings to an unparalleled entertainment experience. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel. From its inception to now the star has evolved into one of the state’s top leaders in the gaming and hospitality industry.

They will be having an event Saturday, June 10. They will be drawing $30,000 and people will be winning all night starting at 8:00 p.m. The way they will be picking people will be how many times they have played at the casino. Each time is a new entry.

The grand opening of Legends Sports Book first in the state sports arena with the biggest tv in New Mexico. It’s open to the public where people can go watch games, enjoy the sports bar name Home Plate and also bet on games.

For more information, you can visit santaanastar.com.