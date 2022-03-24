Reaching beyond the limits.

Sandia National Labs has multiple missions to reach, including its commitment to climate security. Their work is focused on finding advanced and lower-cost options for renewable energy while advancing aerospace research. Beyond all of their missions and research, they also make a great effort when connecting to the community.

Doctor Kenneth Armijo a scientist, systems engineer, and recipient of many prestigious awards stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about his work, awards, and Sandia National Lab’s work within the community. You can join them for family science nights (Noche de Ciencias) that host K-12 grades and highlights different workshops in English and Spanish.

