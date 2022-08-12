Sandia National Laboratories constantly works on some of the most cutting-edge, interesting and sometimes confidential projects. One of their latest projects consisted of using solar power to roast green chile. Principal Member of the Technical Staff, Dr. Kenneth Armijo stopped by to explain this process.

Dr. Armijo wanted to combine his research on solar energy and chile pepper which is deeply rooted in New Mexican culture. “It helps us understand how we can be good stewards of the environment in our land,” he said.

The National Solar Thermal Test Facility (NSTTF) operated by Sandia National Labs is the only test facility of this type in the United States.

