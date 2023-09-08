Sandia Heights Artists is hosting its 20th Annual Studio Tour as part of the group’s ongoing work to create a welcoming space for creativity. This year’s tour will take place on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The tour will feature 50 artists, ranging in mediums from jewelry to pottery, painting, and more. The studio tour will have multiple stops in the Sandia Heights neighborhood, near Paseo del Norte and Tramway Boulevard.

Something that started as a neighborhood meet and greet is still evolving into the studio tour Sandia Heights Artists puts on today. Sandia Heights Artists also makes an impact by supporting a non-profit after-school art program, La Mesa Arts Academy; they support the program by providing both monetary donations and art supplies.

To view the map of the studio tour stops, click here. For more information about Sandia Heights Artists, click here.