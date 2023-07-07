For decades, Sam’s Club’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital campaign has been working to support CMN Hospitals in raising critical funds for local children’s hospitals to spark good and change kids’ health. Sam’s Club is now celebrating its 36th anniversary in its campaign as they believe every child deserves to live their best life.

Purchases and donations made in-club or online are tied to zip codes and go to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, meaning that donations stay local and help the children in your community. The campaign goes through July 14.