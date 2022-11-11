Providing entertainment for all ages here in the Duke City. Salt & Lime is a new taco and tequila bar sponsored by Salt Yard. Salt & Lime is a craft cocktail bar with a tequila focus, which means they have a big tequila selection.

Salt & Lime is currently only at the Salt Yard East. Happy hour is all day with special crafted beers for only $4, classic margaritas for $5 and each week there’s a new special drink that gets added to the happy hour menu. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m.

Salt Yard brings a sports bar, great activities for kids and families, vendor fairs, markets, private events and so much more. Salt Yard will be hosting holiday parties and they still have a couple of spots left in December. However, they will be having a special for January and February parties. Some people wait to have holiday parties after the new year and they are here to help those parties happen. They will also be having their Salt & Pepper Ball, which will be their New Years’ party at Salt Yard East. For more information visit their website at thesaltyardnm.com.