Students at Saint Pius have returned to the campus, ready for an in-person school year The head of school, Michael Deely, and seniors Bethany Padilla and Jeffrey Peterson talked about what’s happening this year.

Padilla and Peterson also have leadership roles. They meet weekly with school officials to keep that communication open.

Deely says they’re always thinking ahead. Right now the school is creating a “culture of belonging.”

St. Pius X High School is a Catholic college preparatory School of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. They are located at 5301 Saint Joseph’s Drive NW Albuquerque, NM 87120.