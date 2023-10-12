S.A.F.E. House is a domestic violence shelter that protects and empowers survivors of intimate partner abuse. The work the shelter does is vital, and to support that work, the shelter is hosting a fundraising gala.

The “Hats off to S.A.F.E. House” gala will include gourmet food, a silent auction, dancing, music, and more. The event will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Country Club. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hats for the event’s theme.

S.A.F.E. House hosts men, women, children, and all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, providing services on crisis intervention, safety planning, economic sustainability, residential stability, and more. The New Mexico shelter holds 85 beds and offers free lodging and services to survivors for 90 days.

Individual tickets for the gala are $75, couples’ tickets are $125, and sponsorship spots are available. To learn more about S.A.F.E. House, click here. To get in contact with S.A.F.E. House for help, call (505) 247-4219 or (800) 773-3645 at any time.

To help out the shelter, items can be donated to the shelter’s thrift store, Thriftique, or monetary donations can be made online at this link.