The Rude Girl movie is a short film that was shot and produced in the Land of Enchantment. It’s also drawing a lot of buzz around the country and in New Mexico.

Rude Girl is about a Native American girl who struggles with identity issues that she struggles with. She goes into the spiritual world to see her grandfather who tells her she has superhero powers but all she needs to do is believe in herself. This film is 20 minutes long but was shot like a feature. It also has both languages the Zuni and English mixed together.

This movie will be shown next Thursday, October 20, at 9 p.m. at the Santa Fe International Film Festival. Tickets are available now.