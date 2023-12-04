Are you trying to get into the holiday spirit? If so, Rude Boy Cookies has a great idea. This holiday season, the dessert shop is selling cookie decorating kits that are fun for the whole family.

The cookie decorating kits came about during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were stuck at home and looking for things to do. The kits are a great way to keep the whole family entertained, especially during the holiday season when children are often off from school.

The business’ Holiday Shop offers decorating kits with themes like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Let it Snow,” as well as “Paint Your Own” cookie kits and a gingerbread house kit. To see what Rude Boy Cookies has to offer, visit their website at this link.

Rude Boy Cookies also offers their classic cookies throughout the entire year. The desserts are a great way to add a delicious touch to holiday parties without having to prepare and bake cookies on your own.