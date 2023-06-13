ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Satisfying your sweet tooth. There is a reason why everyone in New Mexico is crazy for Rude Boy Cookies and why it why is currently in USA Today’s 10 Best. Rude Boy Cookies provides all fan favorites, such as chocolate chip, red velvet, and peanut butter.

People still have until June 26 to vote for Rude Boy Cookies and rank it higher.

Rude Boy Cookies is currently ranked number 7 of 10 (as of 6/13/2023)