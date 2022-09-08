Rude Boy Cookies has been serving up the most delicious cookies here in the Duke City for eight years, and they are celebrating with a party on Saturday. From the start, they had a lineup that consisted of seven cookies but honoring their eight-year in business they will be adding a brand new cookie to the lineup. Making its big debut on Saturday will be a raspberry white chocolate chip cookie.

The big event will be Saturday the 10th, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music, local vendors, face painting & balloon twisting. They will also do a raffle throughout the party and all the money raised from the raffle will go to a nonprofit, for domestic violence.

They are not only celebrating eight years of great business but also expanding and opening a new location at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Plaza. Planning to be oped by Ballon Fiesta. For more information visit their website.