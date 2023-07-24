Beauty and function coming together. That is how Rubber Stone describes the work that they do. They use a rubber overly that’s designed to enhance the look of your home or business while remaining resilient, durable, and flexible.

“We specialize in covering any solid surfaces. So, pool decks, patios, driveways. We put half an inch of rubber down and we can seal basically any failing concrete, things of that nature”, said Michael Cordova, a design specialist with Rubber Stone.

The Rubber Stone product is created from recycled synthetic rubber they get from Canada.

“We specialize in synthetic recycled rubber, it’s made from tires, we recycle it from Canada. So, for every surface we are putting on, we are recycling hundreds of tires, actually,” said Cordova.

The application of Rubber Stone takes one to two days, according to Cordova, depending on the size of the surface being covered. And no demolition is required. The product goes right over the top of the existing surface.

“It’s incredibly durable,” said Cordova, “it’s actually a non-slip surface. So, when you’re looking at pools, you know, kids are always in pools, they’re running, half of the time they are going to fall, right? So, it’s nice, if you’re going to fall on something, better to fall on rubber than concrete.”

The Rubber Stone product is also comfortable in extremely high summer temperatures.

“Compared to traditional concrete pool deck surfaces, we’re actually 30 to 40 degrees cooler. So, in the hot sun, Arizona where it’s 110 degrees and were installing all summer long, people can enjoy their pool decks. Out here, the same thing basically, you can walk on it with your bare feet,” Cordova said.

The company also prides itself on the diverse color palate they have, allowing the customer to pick the color design they want.

“We actually offer up to 30 colors. So, when we come to meet with a client, we actually help them design their colors. So, if they are looking to tie into their stucco, or say their landscape, we can help them do that,” said Cordova.

The main thing though, for Rubber Stone, is making sure the customer always comes first and is happy.

“So, it’s really more of a personal experience. It’s not a 10-minute meeting. We’re talking a couple of hours maybe to get this done right for them and make sure they are comfortable with it and that we have reviewed everything and they know exactly where we’re going,” Cordova said.

You can contact Rubber Stone at (505)-587-1084.