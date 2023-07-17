Rubber Stone can help New Mexico home and business owners upgrade their establishments with a new look and safer walkways. Rubber Stone is a non-slip product that can be used for pool decks, driveways, garage floors, and more.

The product is made of durable recycled rubber that can soften the cushion of a fall and is scratch resistant. It also does not get hot like typical pavement. Rubber Stone comes in 30 different colors that can be mixed and matched. It can also be customized with logos for sports teams and businesses.

The company can install Rubber Stone in one to two days with no mess or demolition. Designers will also bring samples to customers’ homes.

For more information, visit https://nmrubberstone.com/