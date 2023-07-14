Who said tea time has to be stuffy? Royal-Tea is back and La Luna Eatery and Events are excited to introduce even more fun in their upcoming session. This high scale, tea party will be featuring live music a full catered dining experience a fun educative lesson on royal tea history photography, and more.

Royal, allows people to come out and enjoy a nice glass of tea along with champagne. They have different events that guests can enjoy. Royalty will be July 30, from 3-6 p.m. at La Luna Eatery and Events, 7600 Jefferson St. NE Suites 21 & 22, Albuquerque NM. Early bird tickets are $50 but three days before the event the tickets will be $75.