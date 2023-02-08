Protecting your home. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to providing all New Mexico buildings with a leak-free, lasting roof. And they do this all while maximizing their positive impact on the environment by embracing environmentally responsible practices.

They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, bringing silicone roof restoration. Now everyone is using silicone because gravel just causes problems because people don’t know what is under the gravel. A local company that knows what the residents in New Mexico need because they experience the same climate. New Mexico experiences a beautiful weekend to snow Tuesday, which goes to show how drastic the climate can change in the state.

Fix my Roof offers finance through Nusenda. Homeowners can put their total expenses through Nusenda and fix their roofs.

Fix My Roof’s experienced roofers here in Santa Fe can give flat roofs a new lease on life without the need for replacement. Call now for a free, no-obligation roof estimate, one of our techs will assess your unique roofing needs and provide you with a quote at 505-225-1249.