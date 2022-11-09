If you’re a homeowner, then you know how important it is to maintain the roof of your home.

At Fix My Roof they are committed to restoring existing roofs for a fraction of the cost while embracing environmentally responsible practices. They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, with the owner John Grusich bringing the silicone roof restoration. Now everyone is using silicone because gravel just causes problems because people don’t know what is under the gravel.

‘Roof maintenance is like changing the oil in your car or going to the dentist. It’s something very important,’ said Derek Michael, senior roof technician at Fix My Roof. Especially in the New Mexico weather, where it can be sunny all day, then rainy in the afternoon, and sometimes even snow.

It is very important for homeowners to always seek a professional to look at their problems before they get worse. The last thing they want to do is try to do it themselves and fix the wrong thing and make it worse. Fix My Roof experienced roofers here in Santa Fe can give flat roofs a new lease on life without needing replacement.