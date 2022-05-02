They are in need of community help. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is one of the top 200 finalists for a grant program. They are asking for you to vote for them before time runs out.

The house is up for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program, which will offer a $25,000 grant to 100 winners. The winner will be determined by votes, which is why they are asking for the communities help. The organization is asking for viewers to visit here to cast their vote. Voting runs until May 6 and winners will be selected on June 7. For more information, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2043364.