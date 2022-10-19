The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is simple to ease the burden of childhood illness on families and children. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, they plan to continue helping all families in need.

To celebrate they want to raise $40,000 in 40 hours. Starting today October 19 through Friday, October 21 at 12:20 p.m. individuals can donate to the charity to reach their goal of $40,000 in 40 hours.

Since 1982 Ronald McDonald House Charities has been able to provide services to nearly 36 thousand children and families and they still provide that care today. When they first open they had one house with eight bedrooms and community bathrooms. They have now expanded the house to have 31 bedrooms with individual bathrooms and community spaces. Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has also expanded to a new location in April across from Presbyterian Hospital. The latest addition offers a Skybridge that allows families to go back and forth safely at all hours of the day.

For more information or to donate visit their website.