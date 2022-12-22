For more than 35 years, Ron Bell and his injury lawyers have been helping you get the justice you deserve. With December being ‘National impaired driving prevention month,’ Ron is raising awareness to stop avoidable traffic deaths and keep the roadways safe this holiday season.

This year alone, 98 people have lost their lives due to drunk drivers. Ron Bell wants to challenge everyone not to drink and drive ever but especially not in the month of December. That way, the number of fatalities doesn’t go up.

“Friends don’t let friends drive drunk,” said Bell. There are many ways for everyone to get home safely this holiday, starting with Uber. If you can’t afford it Bernalillo county will help you pay by using code “Marry 22”.

Bell also wants to remind people to buckle up and don’t forget to put their seat belts on. There were 176 people who died on the roads who did not have seat belts. Also, be mindful of pedestrians and make sure you look both ways before crossing the street.