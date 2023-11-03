Rollin’ Coal 505 BBQ is cooking up some delicious food in the Albuquerque area. Every day the food truck is out, they are barbecuing brisket and pulled pork, but Rollin’ Coal also offers everything from Texas-style to Memphis and Kansas City-style barbecue.

With menu items like loaded brisket mac, chopped brisket sandwich, the Armadillo Egg (a jalapeno stuffed with cheese, wrapped in sausage and bacon), and pork belly burnt ends, the food truck has a lot of variety when it comes to barbecue.

Rollin’ Coal can be found at the corner of Unser and Paradise Boulevard on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. To stay up-to-date with the truck’s location, follow them on social media at this link.