The Sound of Us is being presented Wednesday, September 14, at 4 p.m. at Rodey Theater. The theater is located at the University of New Mexico. This is a free event was produced and directed by Chris Gero. He explained how this production was created due to the pandemic.

Gero also said how they were able to shoot a two-hour documentary in six different countries. He added that COVID-19 made the whole production very challenging. The film can also be watched at thesoundofus.com.

The AFME Foundation produces the annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience. They provide support to students and up-and-coming New Mexico filmmakers, artists, and musicians.