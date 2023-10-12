Roadrunner Healthcare Services specializes in providing the best care for inmates in correctional facilities throughout the southwest. With headquarters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the company has been serving the area for over 25 years.

Roadrunner Healthcare Services was started by medical practitioners who saw a need in correctional institutions and found a way to meet that need. The company focuses on one-on-one connections, finding ways to provide optimal care for each individual within the corrections system. “This is a compassion-driven company,” says Head of Public Relations JB Butler.

The healthcare company approaches issues head-on, giving care to those who are often neglected by society. Roadrunner Healthcare says this makes a big impact by showing inmates that they are cared for and offering them a smoother transition back into society in the long run.

