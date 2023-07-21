Travel back in time in style. Who doesn’t like taking a ride in a limousine? Now imagine that limo being a pearl-white 1937 Cadillac. That’s the experience you can get right here in New Mexico now thanks to the Legendary Limo Service LLC.

Legendary Limo Service is a woman-owned company that just opened for business in Rio Rancho. They provide luxury, vintage transportation in the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe areas. Their pearl-white 1937 Cadillac Limousine is perfect for special occasions like weddings, high-profile out-of-town guests, quinceañeras, and other life milestones.