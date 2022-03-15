Bringing a new celebration to New Mexico.

The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network provides over 300 families in New Mexico with services to connect them with resources and other support programs. This year for the first time ever they are hosting their own ‘Denim and Diamonds Gala’, you can expect many members of the group to be there along with live performances. They have a unique style to their gala, you just have to glam up a little bit but you can stay on those blue jeans. Their gala is raising money to provide classes, scholarships, and more programs for their members.

The gala will be happening on April 2, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. at the Sheraton Uptown.

To grab your tickets and learn more, click here.