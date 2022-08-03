Rich Ford Edgewood celebrates 23 years of service this Aug. with a variety of special events and special pricing. Director of Franchise Operations Dennis Snyder and President Daryn Wade told us what to expect during this celebration.

Wade says they are the only dealership to have seven “limited edition special anniversary vehicles.” According to him, these are “one of a kind vehicles,” that attract customers from all over the state. In addition to this special sale, Rich Ford will host various car shows and activities throughout the month.

