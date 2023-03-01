Celebrating 62 years of excellence. Rich Ford, located in Lomas and Wyoming, has been serving New Mexicans for more than six decades and they are celebrating their 62nd year in a big way. The celebrations kick off throughout the month of March.

For the 62nd year in a row, New Mexicans have made Rich Ford the top Ford dealer in the state, says Rich Ford President, Darin Wade. One of the ways the dealership is recognizing this milestone is by offering special anniversary edition vehicles that you can only get during this sale.

The anniversary sale will include these items, Ford’s Electric vehicles like the new all-electric F-150 Lightning truck, Mach-E, and Ford’s gas-powered vehicles which include models of the Escape, the Edge and the Expedition.

Rich Ford was one of the first Ford dealers to take part in Ford Motor Company’s ‘Blue Advantage Certified Pre-Owned’ program. This allows the dealership to certified pre-owned cars that are bands other than Ford. This program gives the consumer peace of mind knowing that they will be driving a very good quality vehicle.

Wade is encouraging the whole family to come out to the dealership during the month of March. Guests can check out mini-golf and a motorcycle show. There will also be car shows showcasing The Mustang Club and The Thunderbird Club and all of this is free of charge.