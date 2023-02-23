Santa Fe Restaurant Week is still going and each day this week we have been featuring different locations. Today we have Cafecito Santa Fe, a family-owned business that blends Argentina, Armenia and Italian food together.

Today they highlighted one of their top foods, empanadas. They offer restaurant guests a variety of empanadas with beef, vegan, Carne and more. Luis Marquez breaks down each option that Cafecito Santa Fe has to provide. This gives something for everyone to enjoy.

Marquez explains that this year is the first time they are featured on Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week and they are thrilled to be part of this. To learn more or visit their location, click here.