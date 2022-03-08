ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist, Tresa VanWinkle. Tresa VanWinkle has been nominated for the 2022 Remarkable Women contest.

Tresa VanWinkles’ life changed 28-years ago, since 1994 her family has experienced 17 diagnoses of cancer within their family.

As a mother of two, she found her role in 1989 to provide service and care for others. She became a nurse and established the first nursing program at New Mexico State University in Alamogordo, NM. In Otero County, she worked as a nurse for home care, hospitals, and care for individuals. “I know I am exactly where I am supposed to be in the world doing exactly what I am supposed to be doing,” says Tresa.

‘Capped‘ short for Cancer, Awareness, Prevalence, Prevention, and Early Detection was founded by VanWinkle in 2000 as a non-profit organization with a mission to make “a world without cancer and other Preventable Disease.” Tresa felt that there needed to be more care resources for those experiencing cancer and other diseases, so she has created the one and only location of this kind which provides many services to their patients. As a way to build funding for her non-profit organization Capped, she put together The Trinity Turtle Healing Labyrinth Park. Which will include a walking labyrinth designed to reduce stress and provide funding for the next 100-years.

Tresa has given countless hours to the non-profit organization and donated her salary to provide care to those who are experiencing these hardships. Through the numerous challenges she has faced, she has touched over 400-million people.