ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist, Serena Pettes. She has been nominated for the 2022 Remarkable Women contest.

Serena Pettes has spent about 14-years working in the field of health care. Out of college, she went to work for Lovelace Health System in their marketing department, a role that also allows her to serve the community through sponsorship programs like the American Heart Association.

As the Coronavirus pandemic swept through the U.S. in March 2020, like many, Pettes took on new challenges she never thought she’d face. Seeing the affect the virus had on local hospitals, Pettes stepped up outside of her normal responsibilities to help her colleagues and help get more information out to the public about the virus.

At Lovelace’s New Mexico hospitals, Pettes helped make sure lunches were getting to fellow employees facing critical work. She also helped ensure donations were still being accepted and accounted for, even helping direct some patient calls to the right place. In the world of marketing the health system to the public, Pettus helped Lovelace pivot its efforts into public service, creating educational campaigns to get the word out about COVID-19.

“People get excited with the amount of information that is accessible to them, whether it is social media or ways in which people get their information,” Pettes explains. “That was difficult to try to keep people on the right path, following science and the direction of what we were seeing.”

Through the rollercoaster of COVID-19, Pettes acknowledges how difficult 2020 and 2021 have been, worrying about the health and safety of loved ones. She expresses her gratitude for her co-workers, who’ve fought through an exhaustive two-years.

“I’m very, very proud of my team,” Pettes says. “Sometimes we have to slow down to speed up, and we had to take a step back quite often to really learn and prioritize what was important.”