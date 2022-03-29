ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist, Amber Rollstin. She has been nominated for the 2022 Remarkable Women contest.

Rollstin chose to work in the medical field. She started on that career path a little later than most. At the age of 29-years-old, she started medical school and realized her passion.

Today, she splits her time on duty with trauma ICU, neurocritical ICU, and NICU ICU care. On top of all of that, she also mentors others. “What I have passed onto the younger physicians will carry through,” said Rollstin.

For the past two years, Rollstin has been dressed in her scrubs day in and out. She turned down many offers because she wanted to stay on the frontlines to continue to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rollstin also says it was a very scary reality to learn how to deal with COVID-19.

Rollstin has faced many challenges in her personal life as well. She lost her husband six years ago and had now has to raise her two kids. “Being a single mom is a huge risk,” said Rollstin.

Her family is what drives her to get ready every morning. She also strives to provide kindness and care to people in need.