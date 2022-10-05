Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private non-profit animal welfare organizations re-homing more than 4,000 homeless pets each year. Ahead of their 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dwadle, they are teaming up with Subaru for a month-long adoption event.

In October, Subaru will donate $100 per pet adopted (up to $3,100). Through Friday, Oct. 7, all pets six months and older will have adoption fees waived. Puppies and kittens will also be 50% off.

Registration for Animal Humane’s 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle, which is taking place on Sunday, Nov. 6, is open. It will be held at Balloon Fiesta Park. This year Animal Humane New Mexico hopes to raise $188,000 for homeless pets in our community.