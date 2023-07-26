Get registered today! Registration for Animal Humane New Mexico’s upcoming Doggie Dash and Dawdle has officially opened. The annual event is Animal Humane’s biggest fundraiser of the year. All the proceeds go to homeless pets right here in New Mexico.

This year, they will offer a tiered registration called the Early Bird Price. From now through August 15, the price will be $25. To learn more and register today, visit DoggieDashandDawdle.org.

Animal Humane will be waiving all adult and puppy adoption fees until July 31st.

Pet of the Week: Pixie