Reform ABQ is a primary care practice that believes healthcare should be affordable and accessible for everyone. Nurse Practitioner Jacqueline Rodgers and Nurse Manager Jaileen Hilliard stopped by to talk about their business.

According to Rodgers, their only mission is to “provide quality healthcare at an affordable cost and expand access to all New Mexicans.” In addition to that, registration for new patients is fast and straightforward: “usually it’s a quick process to get into us,” said Hilliard. New patients are also taken care of rapidly: “we usually have same-day appointments,” she added.

