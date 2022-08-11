Celebrity Historian Raffi Andonian is a producer and host of ‘Clio The Muse.’ He is also an author of three best-selling history books and a professor.

Today, he stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the history of Nina Otero-Warren. Otero-Warren is now on the U.S. quarter for 2022 and she is known for her leadership during the New Mexico’s suffrage movement, first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and America’s first Latina to run for Congress. To learn more about Raffi Andonian, click here.